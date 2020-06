Ennerdale

A lovely view at the end of a rather tedious walk. 4 miles in full sunshine with no shade. The map showed it was forested land, but the Forestry Commission have razed it to the ground. No doubt part of a future replanting plan, but right now it looks like something out of the Ypres Salient! I fully expected to hear War Horse crying out for help!



An 8 mile hike yesterday! Today is R&R.