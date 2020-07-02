Previous
Next
Lilies on the Tarn by ellida
358 / 365

Lilies on the Tarn

Parkgate Tarn is literally awash with these beauties. Don't try going too early though, they seem to work about 9 to 5!! The rest of the time they're shut.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Really lovely.
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise