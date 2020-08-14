Sign up
Photo 369
Burrowing Owl
Another shot from yesterday's visit to Muncaster and the Owlery. The little Burrowing Owl is only the size of a blackbird and seems to prefer to run everywhere.
The heat and humidity is high at the moment - I don't want to run anywhere!!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
1
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
736
photos
100
followers
81
following
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
X-T3
Taken
13th August 2020 11:47am
Tags
muncaster
,
burrowning owl
KV
ace
Gorgeous bird... lovely shot.
August 14th, 2020
