Photo 370
Saltcoats
Sorry about the long absence. We've been house hunting whilst based in the caravan. It's not every day you propose to someone and she accepts, so that paints the picture.
We did go for a walk to Saltcoats however.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Graham Harcombe
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
738
photos
99
followers
81
following
101% complete
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-2
Camera
X-T3
Taken
3rd September 2020 5:25pm
cumbria
Diana
Congratulations, exciting times ahead for you and your loved one! A stunning image to mark the occasion.
September 5th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
Congratulations! Landmark in life.
September 5th, 2020
