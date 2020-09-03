Previous
Saltcoats by ellida
Saltcoats

Sorry about the long absence. We've been house hunting whilst based in the caravan. It's not every day you propose to someone and she accepts, so that paints the picture.

We did go for a walk to Saltcoats however.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Diana ace
Congratulations, exciting times ahead for you and your loved one! A stunning image to mark the occasion.
September 5th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Congratulations! Landmark in life.
September 5th, 2020  
