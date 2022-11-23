Sign up
Photo 423
Woodland Walk
Bess is a Sprollie (Collie/Springer mix) and absolutely need exercise, so that means I do too! This woodland area is ideal and she zooms!
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
3
1
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
790
photos
68
followers
61
following
Tags
woodland
,
england
,
swaffham
Diana
ace
What a great place for you both to get your exercise! Lovely shot of this beautiful woodland walk.
November 24th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a lovely shot. The woodland walk is beckoning me. Fav.
November 24th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a great place to zoom!
November 24th, 2022
