Woodland Walk by ellida
Photo 423

Woodland Walk

Bess is a Sprollie (Collie/Springer mix) and absolutely need exercise, so that means I do too! This woodland area is ideal and she zooms!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Diana ace
What a great place for you both to get your exercise! Lovely shot of this beautiful woodland walk.
November 24th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a lovely shot. The woodland walk is beckoning me. Fav.
November 24th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a great place to zoom!
November 24th, 2022  
