by elsieblack145
2 / 365

We went out for a walk today and it was very nice, it just could be more sunny :D

The song playing in my head today was probably Raw Ramp by T-Rex.

Baby, I've got metal knees,
ooh, lady, I'm a beggin' of you please
Baby, you think you're a jam
but girl you ain't nothing but a raw ramp
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
