Today I was at school for the first time after Easter holidays and I kinda forgot to take a picture of something. When I realized that I should probably do that, I looked around and saw that it's getting dark and I probably won't be able to take a picture of some pretty flower or something.



So I took my favorite book and just took a photo of the book. A little improvisation can't be bad :D



This is a page from a book by Benjamin Alire-Sáenz, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. :D