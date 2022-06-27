Previous
by elsieblack145
75 / 365

It's nice when you go for a walk just because of taking photos 😊 and because it's so hot out there, I met like three people, so it was nice and calm 😁

Let me in you heart again,
Your heart again,
Let me in your heart again.
- Let Me In Your Heart Again, Queen
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
20% complete

