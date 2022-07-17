Previous
Mr. Bumblebee by elsieblack145
95 / 365

Mr. Bumblebee

The day before yesterday there was Mr. Bird and today there's Mr. Bumblebee! Can you find him? 👀

*cool quitar solo*
I was nothin' but a city boy,
my trumphet was my only toy,
I've been blowin' my horn
since I knew I was born
but there ain't nobody wants to know
- Sleeping On The Sidewalk, Queen
17th July 2022

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Photo Details

