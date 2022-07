📖

Today I started reading this book - The House it the Cerulean Sea - and it's freaking gorgeous! And there is a lot of songs, because the main character loves music, so of course I made a playlist with the songs in the book, starting with 'All I Have To Do Is Dream' by The Everly Brothers.



Dreeeeam, dream, dream, dream,

Dreeeeam, dream, dream, dream,

When I want you in my arms,

When I want you and all your charms,

Whenever I want you, all I have to do is dreaam...