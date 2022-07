🚲

This picture was taken yesterday after I uploaded yesterday's picture, so I couldn't upload one more, but I want to have this one in my Project. It's the end of this year's Tour de France! And it was so greaat, I also got to see it in person once and just this year's Tour was so special.



A few tears may have dropped yeasterday 😂😅



I'm already looking forward to the TDF 2023.



Vive la Tour! Vive la France!



WEEEEEE ARE THE CHAMPIOOOOONS

MY FRIIIIEEEEEND...

- Queen