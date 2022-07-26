Previous
Bumblebees in our garden 🐝
Bumblebees in our garden 🐝

We have a bumblebee home in our garden! And there are baby bumblebees! 🥰😂😁

Currently I'm still emotional about the end of this year's Tour de France, so all I listen to is "Les Champs-Elyséss" by Joe Dassin on repeat 😅

Aux Chapms-Élysées,
Aux Champs-Élysées,
Au soleil, sous la pluie... ❤️
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
