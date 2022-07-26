Sign up
Previous
Next
104 / 365
Bumblebees in our garden 🐝
We have a bumblebee home in our garden! And there are baby bumblebees! 🥰😂😁
Currently I'm still emotional about the end of this year's Tour de France, so all I listen to is "Les Champs-Elyséss" by Joe Dassin on repeat 😅
Aux Chapms-Élysées,
Aux Champs-Élysées,
Au soleil, sous la pluie... ❤️
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
104
photos
8
followers
11
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
26th July 2022 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bumblebee
