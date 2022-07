Bumblebees in our garden ๐Ÿ

We have a bumblebee home in our garden! And there are baby bumblebees! ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜



Currently I'm still emotional about the end of this year's Tour de France, so all I listen to is "Les Champs-Elysรฉss" by Joe Dassin on repeat ๐Ÿ˜



Aux Chapms-ร‰lysรฉes,

Aux Champs-ร‰lysรฉes,

Au soleil, sous la pluie... โค๏ธ