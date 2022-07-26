Bumblebees in our garden 🐝

We have a bumblebee home in our garden! And there are baby bumblebees! 🥰😂😁



Currently I'm still emotional about the end of this year's Tour de France, so all I listen to is "Les Champs-Elyséss" by Joe Dassin on repeat 😅



Aux Chapms-Élysées,

Aux Champs-Élysées,

Au soleil, sous la pluie... ❤️