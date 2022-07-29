Previous
Next
🎵 by elsieblack145
107 / 365

🎵

Today my dad took his cassettes and his cassette player and it all works! He has a lot of tapess and I intend to listen to all of them! 😁

I want it all,
I want it all,
I want it all, and I want it now!
- Queen
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise