107 / 365
🎵
Today my dad took his cassettes and his cassette player and it all works! He has a lot of tapess and I intend to listen to all of them! 😁
I want it all,
I want it all,
I want it all, and I want it now!
- Queen
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
