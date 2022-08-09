Previous
Next
🌻 by elsieblack145
116 / 365

🌻

In the year of '39 assembled here the volunteers,
In the days when the lands were few,
Here the ship sailed out into the blue and sunny morn'
Sweetest sight ever seen.
- Queen, '39
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise