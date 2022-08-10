Desperate me taking a photo at half past nine pm #9

Yup. I have counted all the times I did this and decided that I'll be keeping track of it.



Anyways!



This is my darling lego Hedwig who has today betrayed me. I was organizing my bookshelves and she was standing on the top of the bookshelf and fell PUNKTLICH on my head. There still is a little piece of Hedwig I wasn't capable of finding after the terrifying crash with which she hit the floor hard. My poor honey.



But it WAS a betrayal. Isn't Hedwig the owl supposed to be able to fly!? 😂



I was nothin' but a city boy,

My trumphet was my only toy,

I've been blowin' my horn

Since I knew I was born

But there ain't nobody wants to know

- Sleeping On The Sidewalk, Queen