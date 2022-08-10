Desperate me taking a photo at half past nine pm #9
Yup. I have counted all the times I did this and decided that I'll be keeping track of it.
Anyways!
This is my darling lego Hedwig who has today betrayed me. I was organizing my bookshelves and she was standing on the top of the bookshelf and fell PUNKTLICH on my head. There still is a little piece of Hedwig I wasn't capable of finding after the terrifying crash with which she hit the floor hard. My poor honey.
But it WAS a betrayal. Isn't Hedwig the owl supposed to be able to fly!? 😂
I was nothin' but a city boy,
My trumphet was my only toy,
I've been blowin' my horn
Since I knew I was born
But there ain't nobody wants to know
- Sleeping On The Sidewalk, Queen