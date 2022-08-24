Previous
reflection by elsieblack145
131 / 365

reflection

I don't know, I guess I just like playing around with reflections... 😅

I said, Hello, Mary Lou,
Goodbye Heart!
Sweet Mary Lou I'm so in love wih yoooou
- sang by Queen, Wembley Live Concert
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Elsie Black
