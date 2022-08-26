Previous
Jindřichův Hradec by elsieblack145
Jindřichův Hradec

A three-day holiday in Jindřichův Hradec! Tomorrow we're gonna see the Devil's Ass - wait for the pictures! 😁😂

The only one who could ever reach me
Was the son of a preacher man,
The only boy who could ever teach me
Was the son of a preacher man.
- Dusty Springfield
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
