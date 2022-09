More clouds

Remember what I said a few days ago? That I sometimes look up at the sky and the clouds and think ,,Wow, this is so fucking perfect,"? Well, that's exactly what I was talking about. And in real life it was even more gorgeous than it seems here 😁 ♥



Is this how it is? Is this how it's always been?

To exist in the face of suffering and death and somehow still keep singing?

Oh, like the Chist up on the cross

Who died for us, who died for what?

Oh don't you wanna call it off?

- Florence + The Machine