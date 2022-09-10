Previous
by elsieblack145
149 / 365

I'm posting this a week later because we were on a one-week school trip, we couldn't have phones with us and I forgot to take my camera with me 🤦🏽‍♀️😂

I started listening to the orchestral part of the newest album by Nightwish, Human :||: Nature, and it's SOOO good!!! Ad Astra is perfect!

Look again at that dot,
That's here....
Elsie Black

Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
