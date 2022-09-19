Sign up
ALMOST no clouds!
Today evening was like the perfect light and everything to take photos. I have circa million photos form my 10-minute-long way home.
So sad
her eyes.
Smiling,
dark eyes.
So sad
her eyes
as it
began.
- White Queen
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
