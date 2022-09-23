It's been a long time since the last car-mirror photo! 😁

I'm going to be buying some vinyls (I hope that the grammar in this sentence is correct, English is not my native language 😂), and I was like ,,Is there any chance that there is some album by Queen that we don't have?" So I made a list of their albums and crossed out every one that we have. We looked throught the cassettes, CDs and vinyls. Just one is left on my list, and that's Innuendo. I think we may have a CD in our car, but I'm not sure. So we're soon gonna take a look there and if Innuendo's not there, we'll buy a vinyl! (I'm looking forward to it so much!!! Vinyls are so freaking gorgeous!!!)



So right now it looks like the vinyls I'll buy will be Red (Taylor's version) by Taylor Swift and Innuendo by Queen! I was also thinking about something by U2, but I think I'll wait till Christmas with that. 😁



When we were looking through the CDs, I saw two of them by U2 and my dad gave them to me and I'm listening to them right now and it's so good! I recommend the album All That You Can't Leave Behind!



It's a beautiful daaaaaaaaaaay

Sky falls, you feel like

It's a beautiful daaaaaaay

Don't let it get away....

- Beautiful Day, U2