166 / 365
🍄
These steps of faith, I can't imagine it,
Pack my suitcase up 'till I can't bear it,
Who am I without this weight on my shoulder?
ooh God I'm dying to know,
But how dare you want more?
- How Dare You Want More by Bleachers
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
1
0
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
166
photos
8
followers
11
following
45% complete
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Views
3
1
365
SM-A135F
27th September 2022 6:04pm
Public
mushroom
Mike
So nice... last week I also went to the woods looking for mushrooms, but I did not find a single one...
September 28th, 2022
365 Project
