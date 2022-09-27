Previous
🍄 by elsieblack145
166 / 365

🍄

These steps of faith, I can't imagine it,
Pack my suitcase up 'till I can't bear it,
Who am I without this weight on my shoulder?
ooh God I'm dying to know,
But how dare you want more?
- How Dare You Want More by Bleachers
Elsie Black

Mike
So nice... last week I also went to the woods looking for mushrooms, but I did not find a single one...
September 28th, 2022  
