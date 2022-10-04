Previous
Morning Beauty by elsieblack145
173 / 365

Morning Beauty

I walk out of the house and I see this! 🥰

When they dressed me
and they put me on a plane to Memphis, well,
I never got to see Elvis...
- Morning Elvis by Florence + The Machine
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
47% complete

View this month »

