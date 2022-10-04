Sign up
173 / 365
Morning Beauty
I walk out of the house and I see this! 🥰
When they dressed me
and they put me on a plane to Memphis, well,
I never got to see Elvis...
- Morning Elvis by Florence + The Machine
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Views
6
365
SM-A135F
4th October 2022 7:07am
