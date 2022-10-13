FACE IT ALOOOOONE

A NEW SONG BY QUEEN WAS RELEASED TODAY, THE VOCALS SANG BY FREDDIE!!!



Storytime!



The song was released today at 12:15 of our time and at that time I was sitting in the chemistry classroom at our school. We can't use phones at school, so even though I couldn't listen to the song until the end of today's school, me and my friend were watching the clock and counting the seconds that were left until the release. But we still were in a chemistry lesson, so the "yaaay" after saying zero was just quietly whispered.



We left the school and the first thing I did was opening Spotify and searching "Face It Alone". I was kinda scared, thinking ,,What if they don't release it? They said they would release it in September and they didn't." But it was there.



As I pressed play, me and my three friends gathered around my phone and just listened. And maybe screamed with happiness :)



In the end,

In the end,

You'll have to face it all alone.

- Queen