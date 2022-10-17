Previous
by elsieblack145
186 / 365

My gradpa fought in World War II,
He was such a noble dude,
I can't even finish school,
Missed my mom and left too soon
- The World's Smallest Violin
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
