I thought this picture could match the lyrics 😅 by elsieblack145
I thought this picture could match the lyrics 😅

Bejeweled the video is out today!

Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk into room,
I can still make the whole place shimmer,
And when I meet the band,
They ask ,,Do you have a man?"
I could still say ,,I don't remember."
- Taylor Swift
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
