194 / 365
I thought this picture could match the lyrics 😅
Bejeweled the video is out today!
Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk into room,
I can still make the whole place shimmer,
And when I meet the band,
They ask ,,Do you have a man?"
I could still say ,,I don't remember."
- Taylor Swift
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
23rd October 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bejeweled
