Inspired by the lake Geneva
221 / 365

Inspired by the lake Geneva

And again, no other photo from today, drew this during an art class

I can see it in your stars,
Life is so exiting,
Acting so bizzare,
Your world is so inviting,
Playing really cool
And looking so mysterious,
Honey
- Rain Must Fall, Demo - Queen
21st November 2022

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
