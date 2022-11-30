Previous
by elsieblack145
229 / 365

These lights are in our art school, they're so pretty!

Oh, my love, we've had our share of tears
Oh, my friends, we've had our hopes and fears
Oh, my friends, it's been a long hard year
- Queen
