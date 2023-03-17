Hello

This gives me the summer vibes, the only problem is that it's still three and half months left to the summer to begin. I've been quite inactive here for the past few months, but I do have some photos I took back then, I just didn't have the time to upload them. Maybe I will, maybe I won't, who knows? 😂



I was nothin' but a city boy

My trumphet was my only toy,

Been blowin' my horn

since I knew I was born,

But there ain't nobody wants to know.

I've been sleepin' on the sidewalk,

Rolling down the road...

- Queen