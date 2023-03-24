Sign up
285 / 365
Skyyy!
I was sleepin' on the sidewalk,
Rollin' down the road
- Queen
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
24th March 2023 6:33pm
Tags
sky
