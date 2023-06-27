Previous
A new record to add to my collection! by elsieblack145
Today I started calling my vinyl records "children". They are my lovely children and I love them very much indeed. I also think that buying vinyl records is slowly becoming an addiction of mine...

BARCELOOOONAAA!
BAAAAARCELOOOONAAA!
I had this perfect dream...
- Freddie Mercury & Montseratt Caballé
Elsie Black

Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack.
Mike
Oh, beware!
I have two children, and this is nice and enough.
I guess, my record count is approx. 50, so be careful...
June 28th, 2023  
