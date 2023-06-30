Previous
by elsieblack145
357 / 365

,,Oops, it's almost 11 pm and I don't have a photo for 365..."

The first day of summer holidays for me now! Also, when I think about it, I can practically call myself a student of high school - what the hell!? Mentally I'm five years old, I think... 😂😂😂

We are the champions, my friend,
And we'll keep on fighting till the end...
- Queen
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
