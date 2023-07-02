Previous
FINALLY!!! 😁🎉 by elsieblack145
FINALLY!!! 😁🎉

Can't wait for the Vingegaard vs Pogačar of this year (because it IS comming) and I hope that Peter Sagan is succesful, this year! 😅

Il suffisait de te parler
Pour t'apprivoiser
Aux Champs-Elyséss,
Aux Champs-Elyséss...
- Joe Dassin
Elsie Black

