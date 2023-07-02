Sign up
FINALLY!!! 😁🎉
Can't wait for the Vingegaard vs Pogačar of this year (because it IS comming) and I hope that Peter Sagan is succesful, this year! 😅
Il suffisait de te parler
Pour t'apprivoiser
Aux Champs-Elyséss,
Aux Champs-Elyséss...
- Joe Dassin
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
366
photos
7
followers
11
following
100% complete
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Tags
tour de france
