FINALLY!!! ๐Ÿ˜๐ŸŽ‰

Can't wait for the Vingegaard vs Pogaฤar of this year (because it IS comming) and I hope that Peter Sagan is succesful, this year! ๐Ÿ˜



Il suffisait de te parler

Pour t'apprivoiser

Aux Champs-Elysรฉss,

Aux Champs-Elysรฉss...

- Joe Dassin