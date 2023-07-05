Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
Photo 362

Did you write the book of love and do you have faith in God above, if the Bible tells you so?

Do you believe in Rock'n'Roll? Can music save your mortal soul? And can you teach me how to dance real slow?

- Don McLean, American Pie
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise