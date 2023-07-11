Previous
STOOORM! by elsieblack145
STOOORM!

We're sitting in our hotel, late night and suddenly storm! So me and my sister started taking photos of the lightnings and this is how it turned out! ⚡️
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
