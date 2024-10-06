Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
Photo 483

Oh, oh, the night comes down
And I get afraid of losing my way
Oh, oh, the night comes down
Oooh, and it's dark again
- The Night Comes Down, Queen
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact