All Souls' Day by elsieblack145
All Souls' Day

All Souls' Day is a day to commemorate and remember the departed loved ones. People usually go to the cemetery and light the candles on the graves.

On the photo there are the candles in the cemetery and I tried to kind of blur them to look like this :)
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
