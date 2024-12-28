Previous
Protestant Church in Kynšperk nad Ohří by elsieblack145
Protestant Church in Kynšperk nad Ohří

Some time ago I have discovered great music! There is a concept musical and the songs are amazing! It's called Epic: The Musical and it was written by Jorge Rivera Herrans, who also voices the main character. It's based on the Odyssey by Homer and follows the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who was in the Trojan war with 600 of his men and is trying to come back home and has to fight gods and monsters on his way back to Ithaca. I love greek mythology AND music, so this was basically made for me 😂😂

Find that inner strength now (whoo!)
Use that well of pride (whoo!)
Fight through every pain now (whoo!)
Ask yourself inside
What do you live for? What do you try for?
What do you wish for? What do you fight for?
- The Horse and the Infant by Jorge Rivera Herrans, Epic: The Musical
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
