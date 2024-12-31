Sign up
Photo 489
I know that this isn't really a New Year's Day-ish photo, but isn't he just cute! I took this photo, but then he hid under the car from me...
Happy New Year everyone! :))
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
31st December 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
