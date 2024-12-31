Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
Photo 489

I know that this isn't really a New Year's Day-ish photo, but isn't he just cute! I took this photo, but then he hid under the car from me...

Happy New Year everyone! :))
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact