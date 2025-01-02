Previous
Next
Protestant Church in Kynšperk nad Ohří part 2 by elsieblack145
Photo 491

Protestant Church in Kynšperk nad Ohří part 2

I drew my photo from the 28th December! This was made with Indian ink. 😁

Within every little memory resting calm in me, resting in a dream,
smiling back at me...
- Rest Calm by Nightwish
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact