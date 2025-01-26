Previous
First day of our ski holiday in Austria! by elsieblack145
First day of our ski holiday in Austria!

I have recently watched an amazing show on Netflix, Arcane, and LOVED it! And the soundtrack was amazing too...

,,Woooaaaah paint the town blue, riot's all around you!"
- Paint The Town Blue by Ashnikko, from Arcane
26th January 2025

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
