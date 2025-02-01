Previous
Next
See you next time, Austria! by elsieblack145
Photo 513

See you next time, Austria!

It was amazing!

T'es la meilleure chose qui m'est arrivée
Mais aussi la pire chose qui m'est arrivée
Ce jour où je t'ai rencontrée, j'aurais peut-être préféré
Que ce jour soit jamais arrivé (arrivé)
- Ma meilleure ennemie by Stromae and Pomme, an amazing song!!!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact