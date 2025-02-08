Sign up
Previous
Photo 514
long exposure experiment
Did this for my IT homework! I love playing around with the settings of my camera!
This is a picture of the light from a phone light which was moved around really quickly and my exposure time was about 2 seconds :))
I'm causing a mild sensation
With this new occupation
I'm permanently glued
With this extraordinary mood
So, now move over
Let me take over
With my melancholy blues
- Queen, My Melancholy Blues
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
