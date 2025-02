I love this colour of the sky ❤️

I see a song of past romance,

I see the sacrifice of men,

I see portrayals of betrayal and a

brother's final stand,

I see you on the brink of death,

I see you draw your final breath,

I see a man who gets to make it home alive... but it's no longer yoooou...

- EPIC: The Musical by Jorge Rivera-Herrans, song No Longer You

(I love Epic the musical so muuuch!)