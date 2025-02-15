Previous
Vinhorady Theatre by elsieblack145
Photo 517

Vinhorady Theatre

We saw the Pygmalion and it was A!!! MA!!! ZING!!!

Whoever can string
my husband's old bow
and shoot through twelve axes cleanly
will be the new king
sit down at the throne
and rule with me as his queen!
- Epic by Jay Herrans, song Challenge ❤️
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
