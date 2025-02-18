Achilles, my beloved! He's about to kill Hector...

,,Sing, o goddess, sing of the rage of Achilles, son of Peleus..." (that's the quote. And the words down there are Homer - Illiad in the Greek alphabet 😁)



I have managed to sneak my greek mythology obsession into my art class, so this is my ročníková práce (How do you say that in English? Who knows. Seminar work? A big assignment for the whole term... anyway)



I should draw Achilles' φίλτατος too, one day... (philtatos = most beloved = Patroclus! ❤️)



Achilles, Achilles, Achilles come down won't you get up off, get up off the roof?

- Achilles Come Down by Gang of Youths