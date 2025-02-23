Previous
Playing games! 😁 (I did not win 😂) by elsieblack145
Playing games! 😁 (I did not win 😂)

And a french song for today, and I don't know French, so I don't really remember the lyrics but Papaoutai by Stromae!
Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
