rainbow march day 3!

So I have decided that I would have the colours vertically (every Monday red, Tuesday orange etc.) and that every week would have a topic! The two days were crayons and liners and this week it's gonna be vinyl records! This is a Freddie Mercury single, Made In Heaven (the B side is She Blows Hot & Cold!)❤️



I'm playing my role in history,

Looking to find my goal,

Taking in all this misery,

But giving in all my soul,

Made in heaven, made in heaven!

- Freddie Mercury