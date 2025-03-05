Previous
rainbow march day 5! by elsieblack145
Photo 529

rainbow march day 5!

This is Back in Black by ACDC 50th anniversary edition! 💛

Back in black!
I hit the sack!
I've been too long, I'm glad to be back...
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
