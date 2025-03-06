Previous
rainbow march day 6! by elsieblack145
Photo 530

rainbow march day 6!

Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé, How Can I Go On - one of my all-time favorite songs! 💚

This is a single record, B-side is The Golden Boy, another masterpiece...

How can I go on, from day to day?
Who can make me strong in every way?
Where can I be safe, where can I belong
In this great big world of sadness?
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

