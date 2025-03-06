rainbow march day 6!

Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé, How Can I Go On - one of my all-time favorite songs! 💚



This is a single record, B-side is The Golden Boy, another masterpiece...



How can I go on, from day to day?

Who can make me strong in every way?

Where can I be safe, where can I belong

In this great big world of sadness?